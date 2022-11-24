Jacksonville City Rescue Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving meal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville held its annual Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday at its New Life Inn Campus downtown.

Volunteers worked for hours prepping and cooking to make sure their guests had a Thanksgiving meal that was out of this world.

It required a lot of help to serve the guests, and people of all ages chipped in -- including chidren, who felt the impact of their job.

“We’ve seen an increase in individuals and families needing assistance every month of this exceptionally challenging year. It’s critical that we’re prepared to meet their needs during the Thanksgiving season,” said Paul Stasi, City Rescue Mission’s executive director.

The City Rescue Mission’s annual Thanksgiving meal is graciously sponsored by Mark Anderson, Chris Dostie, Craig Henderson, Jonathan Garrick, iMethods, Billy Kappaz, Michael Lenahen, Rob Martin, Aron Price, Floyd Simpson, Dr. Travis & Laura Smith, Rob Williams and Movement Mortgage.