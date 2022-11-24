‘We believe in giving back’: Arlington restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Arlington restaurant is making sure people have something to eat for Thanksgiving Day.

Free meals are being offered for part of the day at 2111 Restaurant and Daiquiri Lab on University Boulevard.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., anyone can show up to and get a hot cooked meal for free, courtesy of Chef Phantom.

“God put it in our hearts for us to do this,” Chef Phantom said. “We are here in the city, and we believe in giving back. We want them to be able to come and enjoy a wholesome meal for those who cannot afford or just may not have been able to do a dinner.”

The restaurant is now under a new name, but it has been on the block for half a year. Chef Phantom and manager Jessica Cherry said they feel doing something special this holiday was their assignment.

“With the pandemic, a lot of people just do not have their families anymore,” Cherry said. “Knowing there are people out there that do not have families that may not have the resources to enjoy Thanksgiving.”

The menu includes: Turkey, baked chicken, macaroni and cheese, collard greens and dessert.

Chef Phantom is expecting to cook between 250 to 300 meals and said he will be ready to serve more if need be.

“It’s my duty as a figure in this community and in the city to make sure that everybody is fed by any means,” he said.

They both say is an incredible feeling.

“One of the great parts about my job is being able to give back,” Cherry said. “Being able to see the smiles on people’s faces when they come in and being able to do something for free.”

In addition to the free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, the restaurant is also offering a free seafood buffet starting at 8 p.m. Thursday until the food runs out.