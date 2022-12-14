Cooking for a good cause: How you can help local chefs raise money for music therapy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local chefs and musicians are joining forces Monday to help provide music therapy for children in our area.

Chefs Margaret Kirkland and Rosaria Cammarta visited The Morning Show on Wednesday to give us a sneak peek of one of their favorite recipes: Sous Vide Short Ribs.

The chefs, from the G.O.A.T. Tapas & Bar, will be part of a dinner from 6-9 p.m. Monday to benefit the local Connecting Thru Music therapy and enrichment program.

Live music will be provided by the Mississippi Blues Band.

The event is at the G.O.A.T Tapas & Bar at 311 3rd Street North in Jacksonville Beach.

For tickets and more information, click here.