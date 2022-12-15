500 local kids to receive toys during Derrick Henry’s annual event in Yulee

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Derrick Henry is hosting his annual toy giveaway this weekend in Nassau County.

The holiday giveaway will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Walmart located at 464016 FL-200 Yulee, FL 32097.

The iconic football running back Derrick Henry graduated from Yulee High School and loves to come back to the First Coast and donate his time and money to better our community. The former Heisman Trophy winner takes pride in giving back to kids who are growing up in the same place he did.

Henry has given away thousands of toys over the years, he’s also done backpack and bicycle drives in the past, as well as taking local kids on shopping sprees.

Note: Derrick Henry will unfortunately not be at the event due to his schedule.