Positively JAX: Annual Angel Tree event a ‘huge blessing’ for hundreds of children in Jacksonville

Latasha Thomas is all smiles as she carries her daughter's Christmas presents home from the Angel Tree event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Salvation Army provided Christmas gifts to 1,900 children in Jacksonville as part of the annual Angel Tree event, which was held Thursday at the Regency Square Mall.

These gifts are for families who are dealing with financial hardships and can’t provide gifts for their children.

Hundreds of boxes were filled to the brim with gifts from the community.

Latasha Thomas, who is a single mother to a 3-year-old girl, said her daughter’s been an Angel Tree recipient ever since she was born.

“Without them, my baby wouldn’t have a Christmas,” Thomas said. “When you’re struggling, you need help, and this is a very huge blessing that I appreciate.”

Thomas said her daughter wants anything Minnie Mouse for Christmas.

“It’s probably because of me. When I set up her bedroom, I did everything Minnie Mouse,” she said.

Her daughter’s Christmas wishes were put on a tag and put on an Angel Tree, and individuals, businesses and churches picked tags off the trees and provide the donations.

Maj. Keath Biggers with the Salvation Army of Jacksonville said he’s thankful the community always provides.

“The community is always faithful in making sure all the needs are met above and beyond. Sometimes some of these bags are overflowing. We’re so grateful,” Biggers said.

Thomas’ daughter got her Minnie Mouse toys -- along with some clothing -- thanks to the community’s donations.

“She has loved every single gift that the sponsors provided,” Thomas said.