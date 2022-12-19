Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office partners with JaxPAL for ‘Christmas for the Kids’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 300 area children got a big helping of holiday cheer on Monday with Jacksonville police officers and firefighters at their side.

The occasion was the 16th annual “Christmas for the Kids.”

It took place at the Walmart on 103rd Street.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Police Athletic League of Jacksonville (JaxPAL) for the event, which gave children the opportunity to shop for a special gift.

