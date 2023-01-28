Hundreds up to ‘Challenge’ to support Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Saturday’s event was a series of relay races with participants able to do either a 55K, a 30K or a 1-mile fun run. The goal is to raise $125,000.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds showed up Saturday to 121 Financial Ballpark to run in this year’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge in support of the local hospital and its work to save and improve the lives of children.

Parents whose children have ended up needing care at Wolfson for one reason or another all said events like Saturday’s 14th annual race mean the world to them.

Jackie Jobes said she ran because her daughter receives thyroid cancer treatment at Wolfson.

“The team and staff at Wolfson have been instrumental in her care,” Jobes said.

Many of the runners had similar stories.

Geoffrey Flowers’ now 8-year-old daughter, Elise, had a stroke in utero and has been cared for at Wolfson, and he’s also thankful for all they do.

“She has right side weakness, and she had occupational therapy and physical therapy. She still receives occupational therapy,” Flowers said. “Every time I go out and run, I run for her.”

Flowers shared a video showing how excited Elise gets to see her occupational therapist.

Flowers said he’s thankful for events like Saturday’s Challenge race that give back to a hospital that’s helped his daughter immensely.

“We’ve had at least one surgery, planning on getting another this summer,” he said. “The staff is amazing.”

Saturday’s event was a series of relay races with participants able to do either a 55K, a 30K or a 1-mile fun run.

The runners were not aiming to win but to make sure children in Jacksonville receive the care they need. The goal is to raise $125,000.

Donations are still being accepted. If you’d like to make a donation, click here.