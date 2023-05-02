Kickball tournament raises $2,500 for homelessness in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The third annual “Steals and Slides: Kicking Out Homelessness” kickball tournament raised $2,500 for the Clara White Mission on Saturday at Ray Greene Park.

Two teams — Amazon Jax 5 and Warriors and Whiskey — were among six teams that competed in the tournament hosted by the Horne Foundation. The tournament raised $2,500 to feed the homeless and educate people about food scarcity issues in Jacksonville, according to a release.

“Jax Fray” won the tournament after the team beat “Smokin Aces” nine to zero. (News4JAX)

The money raised equals 800 meals for the Clara White Mission. The tournament was hosted by the Horne Foundation and started at 8:30 am at Ray Greene Park. Registration.

“Joketra Hall, Miss Tallahassee Caribbean Carnival Queen (2019-2021), started the Horne Foundation two years ago in honor of her father who inspired her to be a community servant and give back,” the release stated. “In 2021 Hall launched the Steals and Slides kickball tournament in three cities: Jacksonville Tallahassee and her hometown Pensacola. Each year she has partnered with the Clara White Mission and has contributed thousands of dollars to the mission’s feeding program.”

