School lunch hero: Nassau County cafeteria worker recognized for dedication to providing students with nutritious grub

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County school cafeteria manager was in for a surprise Monday when she was awarded for her hard work and dedication to the students.

Melissa Adkins is the nutrition manager at Fernandina Beach Middle School. She received the Florida School Lunch Hero Award from No Kid Hungry Florida.

“I was very surprised. I was told I was coming down to hand out my gifts to the kids and ended up getting a very big gift, Adkins said. “This means the world to me. I’ve been working and working and working and sometimes you feel like you’re not appreciated. This shows you are very appreciated.”

The award recognizes those who work hard to ensure children receive the nutrition they need.

“If they don’t come in and eat breakfast or lunch their brains are not functioning right so they’re not going to learn. :36 So is feeding them a nutritional breakfast and lunch helps them do better in school,” Adkins said.

Along with her award, Adkins also received a $2,000 check, a prize pack and a personalized school lunch hero poster.

Adkins is one of five winners in the state. Another winner will be announced Tuesday.