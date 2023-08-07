Do you have the cutest pet in Jacksonville? Prove it during the 45th annual ‘Cutest Pet Contest’

Dogs and cats will be available for adoptions this weekend in the first Mega Pet Adoption event in four years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society’s (JHS) Cutest Pet Contest is back for its fourth year!

The virtual contest raises money to support JHS pets while naming one lucky dog or cat the Cutest Pet in Jacksonville.

Submissions and voting opened Tuesday, August 1. The final day to submit your dog or cat is Sunday, Aug. 27, with the final day to vote for the pet you think is the cutest being Thursday, Aug. 31.

The grand prize winner will earn the coveted title of “Jacksonville’s Cutest Pet,” be featured on digital billboards across Jacksonville, have a one-hour professional pet photoshoot, win a prize pack from JHS and Subaru of Jacksonville, and more!

11 runners-up will be featured on the JHS website throughout 2024 and win JHS and Subaru prize packs. A donation of $10 is required to enter and every $1 counts as one vote, with a minimum of 5 votes.

“The Cutest Pet Contest is a fun way for our friends in Northeast Florida to show off their beloved pets and use their competitive spirits to help pets in need in our community,” Denise Deisler, CEO of JHS, said. “This fundraiser would not be possible without the support of our partners at Subaru of Jacksonville, and we are so grateful to them!”

Click here for more information on the contest’s guidelines, how to enter and other prizes.