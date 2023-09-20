You can help make ‘Dreams Come True’ for local children battling life-threatening illnesses

A locally-based group needs your help granting the wishes of local children battling life-threatening illness. Dreamer Blake Hunter and Anna Valent with Dreams Come True join us to share more about the Dreams Come True 5K on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The nonprofit Dreams Come True needs your help to make its 40th year the most magical year for local children battling life-threatening illnesses.

Dreams Come True is the First Coast’s only locally-based dream-granting organization dedicated to using the power of a dream to bring hope and joy to children in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia who are going through a difficult and often terrifying time with their illnesses.

Channel 4 is partnering with Dreams Come True to make an event out of your generous giving. We will be holding a phone bank Monday, Sept. 25 from 5-7 p.m. to raise money to fund dreams for these deserving children.

The average cost of a dream is $7,500, and since 1984, the nonprofit has fulfilled the dreams of more than 4,500 children. No eligible child is ever denied a dream and no child is ever placed on a waiting list.

Unless otherwise designated by a donor, 100% of all donations go directly toward dream fulfillment.

You don’t have to wait to help make a child’s dream a reality. You can donate here now. You can also tune in to News4JAX on Channel 4 starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, and call our phone bank.

WATCH: Blake, a dreamer who stopped by The Morning Show on Wednesday, stepped into the weather center like a pro to help Katie with the forecast: