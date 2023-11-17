Spread holiday cheer by donating to the Channel 4 Toy Drive! 🎁

Come drop off a new toy today at The Local Station!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Channel 4 is looking for a few good elves to help make a child’s Christmas merry and bright.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Channel 4 will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for Jacksonville Toys for Tots. Those toys will then be distributed at the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville on Dec. 9.

The Local Station will kick off this year’s campaign with an all-day drop-off event on Thursday where community members come by, say hello and drop off toys, bicycles, scooters, helmets, dolls, learning devices and more!

Who: News4JAX, Channel 4 and Toys for Tots

What: All-day toy drop-off

When: Thursday, Nov. 30 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Channel 4 Studios | 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Why: We love making a meaningful impact in our community

If you’d like to donate, please buy a new toy for a child up to age 12. You don’t have to get out of your car — just drive up and we’ll accept your donation!

Santa will be at the station helping collect toys between 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

2022 was a record-breaking year for Toys for Tots. Marine Toys for Tots distributed an unprecedented 24.4 million toys, books, and games to 9.9 million disadvantaged children with the help of 50,000+ Volunteers.

If you can’t make it by Channel 4 on Nov. 30, you have until Dec. 9 to drop off a toy.

When: Saturday, December 9th

Time: Doors open at 9 a.m. to families and will go until 12 p.m. *Children must be present to receive toys

Location: Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water Street, Downtown Jacksonville

Toys will be distributed to as many as 5,000 of Jacksonville’s children in need.