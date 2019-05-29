63ºF

An adult spelling test: 25 words you should nail, but might miss

Common words can be just as tricky!

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Recently, we gave you a really challenging quiz.

It's only five questions, but you have to identify the correct spelling of five of the toughest words the English language has to offer.

Let’s go a little easier this time around.

You should, in theory, know how to spell the following words. Yet they seem to be misspelled pretty often.

Test your knowledge below. Then challenge a friend, relative or co-worker. Good luck!

