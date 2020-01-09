The cheapest apartments for rent in Mandarin Station, Jacksonville

Apartment hunting on a budget can be frustrating. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in Mandarin Station look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $2,100, compared to ann $850 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings in Mandarin Station via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4263 Losco Road

Listed at $895/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4263 Losco Road, is 57.4% less than the $2,100/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Mandarin Station - Losco.

In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a balcony. The building provides additional storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

11058 Knottingby Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling at 11058 Knottingby Drive, which is going for $1,595/month.

The residence has ample storage space. The building offers a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

10918 Knottingby Drive

Then there's this space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 10918 Knottingby Drive, which is also listed at $1,595/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the listing here.)

4640 Ridge Walk Lane

Check out this 1,237-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom space at 4640 Ridge Walk Lane, listed at $1,600/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. The unit also has a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.