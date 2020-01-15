Budget apartments for rent in Sans Pareil, Jacksonville

Apartment hunting on a budget can be frustrating. So what does a cheap price on a rental in Sans Pareil look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $875, compared to $849 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings in Sans Pareil via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3544 St. Johns Bluff Road

Listed at $1,094/month, this 1,131-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3544 St. Johns Bluff Road.

The building features secured entry; the apartment has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

12652 S. Ashglen Drive

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 12652 S. Ashglen Drive, is listed for $1,595/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

12168 Biarritz St.

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 12168 Biarritz St., which, at 1,451 square feet, is going for $1,600/month.

The building features garage parking. The unit also includes stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

