Renting in Jacksonville: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're looking for a rental on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Jacksonville look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5824 Justina Court

First, listed at $499/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 5824 Justina Court in Arlington Manor, is 37.6 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Jacksonville, which is currently estimated at around $800/month.

The building features outdoor space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

5846 Mt. Carmel Terrace

Then, this studio apartment, situated at 5846 Mt. Carmel Terrace in Sans Souci, is listed for $545/month for its 404 square feet.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $300 dog deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

7844 Gregory Drive

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7844 Gregory Drive in Jacksonville Heights, which, at 800 square feet, is going for $640/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you're promised a balcony and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

4207 Confederate Point Road

Next, there's this 604-square-foot studio at 4207 Confederate Point Road in Confederate Point, listed at $650/month.

You'll find a fireplace, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the studio. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

800 Broward Road

Last but not least, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 800 Broward Road in Highlands, is listed for $655/month for its 602 square feet.

The unit has a dishwasher and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

