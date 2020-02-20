Renting in Jacksonville: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Jacksonville are hovering around $850. But how does the low-end pricing on a Jacksonville rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5846 Mt. Carmel Terrace

Listed at $545/month, this 404-square-foot studio apartment, located at 5846 Mt. Carmel Terrace in Sans Souci, is 16.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Jacksonville, which is currently estimated at around $650/month.

The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Also, expect hardwood flooring in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The listing specifies a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is bikeable.

7844 Gregory Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7844 Gregory Drive in Jacksonville Heights, which, at 800 square feet, is going for $599/month.

The building features a swimming pool and on-site laundry. You can also expect a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

2541 Myra St.

Then there's this 468-square-foot abode with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2541 Myra St. in Riverside, listed at $650/month.

You'll see stainless steel appliances and air conditioning in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable and is bikeable.

800 Broward Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 800 Broward Road in Highlands, is listed for $680/month for its 602 square feet.

Look for a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

7703 Hare Ave.

And lastly, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7703 Hare Ave. in Woodland Acres, which is going for $697/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and on-site management. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring and air conditioning. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a $40 application fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

