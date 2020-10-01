JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local author and travel expert Amy West challenges you to think again.

In her new book, “100 Things To Do in Jacksonville Before You Die," West has rounded up the most iconic and legendary destinations the Bold City has to offer. From the St. Johns River to the Atlantic Ocean, she reveals what you simply must experience on the First Coast before you kick the bucket.

100 things to do in Jacksonville before you die (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Jacksonville is often underestimated and misunderstood. After residing in the First Coast for over 30 years, West is on a mission to change those misconceptions and reveal how unique and diverse our city truly is. You’ll find culture, history, art, and amazing food top the list of reasons to love Jacksonville.

Have you done all 100? Accept the challenge!

There are countless adventures to discover in Jax. Here are a few highlights from Amy’s book to inspire your next explorations.

● #16 Think Small at Mini Bar Donuts: Of all the donut shops in Jacksonville, the tiniest donuts take home the biggest title!

● # 21 Reserve a Seat at Salt’s Kitchen Table: Discover why this AAA Five Diamond destination is not to be missed.

● #51 Find Renewal in Nature at Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens: Learn about this hidden gem in Jacksonville with a true story of transformation.

● #64 Attend THE PLAYERS Championship: Not just for golf enthusiasts. If you haven’t made it yet, find out why it’s an essential experience on the First Coast.

● #82 Cruise through the Brumos Collection: This formerly private collection is now open to the public by appointment. Discover the spirit of automobile racing throughout the decades.

● #86 Take a Selfie Tour of Jacksonville’s Murals: With over 100 murals and counting, it’s the most colorful way to explore the city.

● #91 Lose Yourself in Chamblin Bookmine: Most metropolitan cities have their famous book store, this is Jacksonville’s.