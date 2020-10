Georgia Aquarium gave us an inside look of their brand new exhibit: Sharks! Predators of the Deep. It is the only place in the United States where you can go face to face with a tiger shark! Other sharks include sand-tigers, hammerheads, and silver tips.

Along with the new shark exhibit, Georgia Aquarium has so much to offer such as whale sharks, belugas, dolphins, penguins, and more. You can find out more at georgiaaquarium.org.