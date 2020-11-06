Vegan Fall Desserts with Publix’s Chef Tony | River City Live

Raspberry Crumb Bars

Total Time - 1 hour 50 minutes (Makes 16 servings)

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray 1 cup flour 3/4 cup vegan butter, cold, cut into pieces 1/4 cup organic brown coconut sugar, packed 1/4 cup (+1 tablespoon) raw cane sugar 1/4 cup toasted sliced almonds, chopped 1 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats, divided 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 2 pints fresh raspberries

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 8- x 8-inch baking dish with spray; set aside.

2. Add to bowl of food processor: flour, vegan butter pieces, brown coconut sugar, and 1/4 cup raw cane sugar. Pulse about 10–12 times or until a sandy texture forms. Transfer one-third of flour mixture to medium bowl; fold in almonds and 1/2 cup oats. Press together to form clumps; chill 30 minutes.

3. Add to remaining flour mixture in food processor bowl: baking soda, salt, and remaining 1 cup oats. Pulse to combine then press into bottom of prepared baking dish. Bake 12–14 minutes or until golden brown.

4. Combine in small bowl: 1 pint raspberries and remaining 1 tablespoon raw cane sugar until blended. Mash with back of a serving spoon then evenly distribute over baked crust. Scatter remaining raspberries over mashed raspberries then top evenly with chilled crumb mixture.

5. Bake 40–45 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool in pan for 30 minutes, on a wire rack. Slice and serve.

Cafe Mocha Creme Brulee

Total Time - 3 hours 45 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

1 (13.66-oz) can coconut cream 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk 1/2 cup (+2 tablespoons) raw cane sugar 1 tablespoon instant coffee granules 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 7 oz carob chips 1 cup plant-based liquid eggs

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Combine in small saucepot: coconut cream, almond milk, 1/2 cup raw cane sugar, instant coffee, and vanilla extract. Bring to a simmer over medium (do not boil).

2. Remove saucepot from heat and add carob chips (do not stir). Set aside 2–3 minutes, then gently stir to combine until emulsified and smooth. Set aside to cool to room temperature then stir in eggs.

3. Arrange 6 (8-oz) ramekins in a baking dish. Divide chocolate mixture evenly between the ramekins. Place baking dish into the oven and fill with warm water 3/4 way up the sides of the ramekins. Bake 60–70 minutes, or until set. Remove ramekins from baking dish and place onto a baking sheet. Chill, covered, for at least 2 hours.

4. Lightly and evenly sprinkle each ramekin with remaining 2 tablespoons raw cane sugar. Using a kitchen torch, melt and lightly brown sugar. Allow to stand a few minutes before serving.

Pumpkin-Maple Cream Cheese Roll Cake

Total Time - 3 hours (Makes 8–10 servings)

Ingredients:

…for cake Nonstick cooking spray Parchment paper 3/4 cup flour 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves 1/2 cup plant-based liquid eggs 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 1 cup raw cane sugar 2/3 cup pumpkin puree 1/4 cup (+2 tablespoons) organic coconut sugar …for frosting 2 (7.05-oz) packages vegan cream cheese, room temperature 4 oz vegan buttery sticks, room temperature 1/4 cup cashew butter 1/4 cup maple syrup 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Steps:

1. Prepare cake. Preheat oven to 350°F and position rack in center of oven. Coat jelly roll pan (half baking sheet pan) with spray, then line with parchment paper and coat parchment with spray. Process organic coconut sugar to a fine powder in a clean spice grinder and reserve.

2. Combine in large bowl: flour, baking soda, baking powder, kosher salt, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves until blended. Set aside.

3. Combine in small bowl: eggs, 1 tablespoon vanilla, raw cane sugar, and pumpkin until blended. Stir egg mixture into flour mixture until

just blended. Pour batter into baking sheet and spread evenly. Bake 14–16 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Dust 1/4 cup powdered organic coconut sugar in an even layer onto a clean dish towel on work surface. Carefully invert cake onto prepared towel and remove parchment. Starting at narrow end of the cake, carefully roll cake along with the towel, to form a log. Let jelly roll stand 10 minutes to cool, then chill 30 minutes.

4. Prepare frosting. Add to bowl of food processor: cream cheese, vegan butter, cashew butter, maple syrup, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and sea salt. Blend until smooth; chill 30–45 minutes.

5. Prepare cake roll. Carefully unroll chilled cake onto work surface. Spread frosting evenly over cake; carefully roll cake over filling into a log (using towel to assist, if needed). Trim ends of log with a serrated knife. Place cake on serving tray and chill 1 hours before serving. Dust with remaining 2 tablespoons powdered organic coconut sugar and serve.

Cranberry Orange Vegan Cheeze Cake with Coconut-Ginger Cookie Crust

Total Time - 3 hours 50 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

...for crust Cooking spray 5 (1.6-oz) coconut cookies 1 teaspoon ground ginger 1/4 cup melted vegan butter ...for filling 1 1/2 lb drained firm tofu 1 navel orange 2 (7.1-oz containers) vegan cream cheeze 1 cup raw cane sugar 1/4 cup cornstarch 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 (14-oz can) whole cranberry sauce

Steps:

1. Prepare crust. Position oven rack in middle of oven; preheat oven to 325°F. Coat 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray and set aside.

2. Add cookies and ground ginger to bowl of food processor; pulse to fine crumbs. Add butter and pulse until mixture resembles wet sand. Transfer crumb mixture to prepared pan and press evenly onto bottom. Bake 15 minutes or until light golden brown.

3. Prepare filling. Clean bowl of food processor. Add tofu and process 2 minutes until light and fluffy. Zest orange (1 tablespoon); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Add to bowl of food processor with tofu: cream cheeze, raw cane sugar, cornstarch, vanilla extract, orange zest and juice, and salt; process 2 minutes, until smooth and combined. Pour one-half of filling on top of baked crust.

4. Scatter 1/2 cup dollops of whole cranberry sauce over filling. Top with remaining one-half filling. Bake cheeze cake 60–75 minutes, until filling is set. Remove from oven and cool for 20 minutes on a wire rack. Chill until cooled and set. Top chilled cheeze cake with remaining 1 cup of whole cranberry sauce. Spread evenly to coat entire top. Slice and serve.