It’s A Non-Traditional Thanksgiving Anyway, Right? | River City Live

We were joined today by Chef Dennis Chan of Blue Bamboo who showed us some great tips and tricks for your Thanksgiving dinner. Chef Chan brought an Asian twist to his dishes, even preparing stuffing in a wok! Here are the recipes he showed us today!

Wok-Stirred Dressing

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter

1 pound good-quality day-old bread, torn into 1″ pieces and dried (about 10 cups)

2 1/2 cups chopped yellow onions

1 1/2 cups 1/4″ slices celery

1/2 cup chopped parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

Neutral oil, for stir-fry

Scatter bread in a large mixing bowl. Melt 3/4 cup butter in a wok over medium-high heat; add onions and celery. Stir often until just beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Add to bowl with bread; stir in herbs, salt, and pepper. Drizzle in 1 ½ cups broth and toss gently. Add to bread mixture; fold gently until thoroughly combined.

Transfer to heated wok. Stir Fry with oil until toasted brown. Set aside. Or keep warm in oven until ready to serve.

Soy-Sauce Glazed Turkey

2 cups soy sauce

1 cup honey

1/4 cup toasted sesame oil

1/2 cup thinly sliced fresh ginger

One 10- to 12-pound turkey

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice powder

6 scallions, cut into 2-inch lengths

2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, honey, sesame oil and half of the ginger. Put the turkey in the bowl, breast side down, and marinate 45 minutes. Turn the turkey and marinate breast side up for one hour or overnight in fridge.

Preheat the oven to 350°. Set a rack in a large roasting pan. In a small bowl, combine the salt, pepper and five-spice powder. Remove the turkey from the marinade; reserve the marinade. Set the turkey on the rack, breast side up, and season it inside and out with the salt mixture. Stuff the cavity with the scallions and the remaining ginger.

Roast the turkey for 1 1/2 hours, basting with some of the reserved marinade every 30 minutes. The turkey is done when an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the thigh registers 165°.

Let rest in a warm place for 30 minutes.

Strain the pan juices into a large saucepan and skim some of the fat. Add the chicken stock to the juices along with 3 cups of water and bring to a boil.

In a bowl, blend the butter with the flour to make a smooth paste. Gradually whisk in 2 cups of the hot pan juices until smooth. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and bring the gravy to a simmer, whisking constantly, until thickened. Simmer the gravy over low heat, whisking occasionally, until no floury taste remains, about 10 minutes.

Carve the turkey; pass the gravy at the table.

PSL Spring Rolls

1 package spring roll wrappers

1 (16 oz) can pumpkin puree

1/2 cup brown sugar packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 eggs, plus 1 egg, for brushing the spring roll wrappers

vegetable oil for frying

fresh whipped cream

1 jar caramel topping or caramel sauce

In a large bowl whisk together pumpkin puree, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, salt, ginger, cloves, 3 eggs, and nutmeg until well incorporated. Set aside in refrigerator.

Freeze pumpkin filling in thin logs.

Form spring rolls.

Make sure the seals are completely closed, or the filling will fall out while frying.

Fry at 350 degrees until golden brown. Serve with whipped cream and warmed caramel.