Healthy New Year Diet Refresh | River City Live

By now, many of us have given up on our healthy new year resolutions. With the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day this month, it can be hard to stay on track. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn is here with easy ways to refresh your diet for the new year.

Tip 1: Snack Smarter! Focus on pairing protein with fiber to build snacks with staying power. Veggies are low in calories but high in fiber, vitamins and minerals. Having delicious dips on hand can help encourage their consumption at home.

Tip 2: Cook more meals at home! Studies suggest that meals prepared at home are almost always higher in key nutrients like fiber and calcium, and lower in saturated fat and sodium, than foods prepared away from the home. Build your meals around protein, produce, whole grains and good fats.

Tip 3: Incorporate immunity-supporting foods and ingredients. Focus on vitamin-C rich foods like oranges, kiwis and bell peppers as well as superfood ingredients like elderberry, echinacea and Manuka honey.

