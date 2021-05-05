Mostly Cloudy icon
Jacksonville BMX to Open to All!! | River City Live

Jacksonville BMX has been around since the ’70′s which makes it a long standing family oriented place for everyone to come and enjoy the fun and excitement. To learn more about Jacksonville BMX, head to their website jacksonvillebmx.com or read the following information below:

Riders must possess/hold a current USA BMX MEMBERSHIP in order to ride the track.

Schedule - Race every Tuesday  630pm - 830pm

Race every Friday  630pm - 8pm Race ASAP

Rain Out Policy - Sunday 130pm -330pm

Example:   Tuesday Practice rained out.....following Sunday to be make up day  130pm - 330pm

Friday Race day rained out..... following Sunday to be make up day  130pm - 300pm Race ASAP Jacksonville BMX Fees Practice Fee is $10.00 Race Fee for 20′ OR Cruiser is $10.00 Tuesday Ribbon Days

Friday Night Underneath The Lights, Trophy Night $10.00

