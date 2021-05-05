St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival | River City Live

The St. Augustine Food and Wine Festival is this weekend. Today, we have the co-founder Jan Gour Ley and she brought along Philip Mcdaniel, the CEO/Co-founder, of St. Augustine Distillery to tell us why this is a can’t miss event!

The festival is to celebrate delicious cuisine in one of the most beautiful and historic cities in the country. Celebrity guest chefs, celebrity winemakers, local chefs, local craft spirits/beer, and so much more will be showcased. The inaugural festival offers food and drink for any and all taste buds. Guests will experience wine dinners, tasting events, master classes and so much more.

The festival organizers “look forward to bringing another world class culinary festival to St. Augustine, as they manage several other major festivals throughout the coastal southeast, including the Savannah Food & Wine Festival, Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife on Jekyll Island and the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival.”

To find out more, you can head to https://staugustinefoodandwinefestival.com/.