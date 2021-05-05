Talking Draft Day with Helmets & Heels | River City Live

We sat down with host of Helmets & Heels to get the run-down about all things draft day! From the biggest surprises to who the Jags #1 pick will be, we answer all of your must-know questions from the NFL Draft.

Helmets & Heels is the first all woman radio show in the country that focuses on all things football. Not only do they discuss the NFL, and our home team the Jags, but the discuss pop culture, entertainment and more.

To find out more head over to their Facebook page or listen to them now on 1010XL.