Give Moby A Fur-ever Home! Plus Training Your Dog with Jet Set Pets | River City Live

Rescue is a passion and it’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it. I started Fur Sisters - Furever Urs Rescue because there are so many dogs in shelters that need our help.

Our surrounding rural county shelters depend on rescues to help save the animals that end up in there. They have very little funding and no exposure to the general public.

Fur Sisters pulls dogs from these shelters, gets them the vet care they need, and places them in foster homes until adopted. All of this takes a lot of time, effort, money and love. We cannot do it all without the help of our volunteers and fosters.

It truly takes a village and I am so blessed to have found so many people along the way that want to help me save these precious animals.

Fur Sisters is a big part of the community and we like to educate people about our cause. We are always looking for ways to give back but also raise awareness.

If you are looking to volunteer, foster or are interested in learning more about what we do please reach out to us.

Ad

Check out our events and see how you can you be part of the Fur Sisters Family.

To find out more go to fursisters.org.