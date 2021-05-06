The Jumbo Shrimp Season Starts May 4th! | River City Live

Baseball is back in Jacksonville.

After a lost season due to the coronavirus pandemic and a mountain of changes after that, the Jumbo Shrimp kick off their 2021 season on Tuesday night in front of a sold-out crowd at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Norfolk Tides are in town for a six-game homestand with the Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch of the season was at 7:05 p.m.

There have been quite a few changes since the Jumbo Shrimp last played in a home game in Jacksonville.

For starters, the Jumbo Shrimp made the jump to Triple-A as Major League Baseball streamlined the minor league system. Jacksonville had played in the Double-A Southern League since 1970.

Coronavirus safety precautions are still in place, with a 45% capacity at the field. Fans were asked to wear masks.