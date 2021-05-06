Tiny Houses As A Refuge For Women And Run For Hope 5K | River City Live

Mostly Cloudy icon
Join us Saturday April 24th 8:00am  at the Orange Park City Hall as we kick off the inaugural Run for Hope 5K.

The Villages of Hope is a special project sponsored by Awakenings House, and Connections 2 Hope.  Together we are helping women of NE Florida, providing a sanctuary, a place of refuge, healing, and restoration for women seeking a life free from trafficking, sexual exploitation and addiction.  Event & fundraising proceeds will go towards new construction of tiny homes called Villages of Hope.

ALL Runners/Walkers will receive a Medal and T-Shirt with their registration.

