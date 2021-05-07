Coliseum Roadshow with Sam J. Jones | River City Live

Orlando-based Coliseum of Comics has announced that they will be hosting a number of appearances during the Coliseum Roadshow sales event this weekend. The Roadshow will be taking place event at the Schultz Center (4019 Boulevard Center Drive, Jacksonville, FL 3220) May 7th through the 9th.

The Roadshow will be FLASH GORDON actor Sam J. Jones’ second appearance at a Coliseum of Comics event. The film and TV actor is best known for playing the title role in the 1980 Dino De Laurentiis space opera opposite Brian Blessed, Max von Sydow, and Timothy Dalton, and for appearing as himself in Seth MacFarlane’s 2012 comedy TED. Arrangements are also being made for a VIP event on the evening of May 8th that will include dinner and a screening of FLASH GORDON with Jones in attendance.

Other guests scheduled to appear at the event include:

Comic artist/writer Michael Golden. Golden has worked for both DC and Marvel Comics, and is best known for his work on Marvel’s G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO, THE ‘NAM, and ROM: SPACEKNIGHT, and for co-creating the X-MEN character Rogue with writer Chris Claremont.

Comic writer, artist and editor Renée Witterstaetter. Witterstaetter was the long-time editor on the 1990s series THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK. (Tatiana Maslany will be portraying the character in a Disney+ series scheduled to air in 2022.)

Artist Thomas Tenney. Best known for his work on the 90s Marvel Avengers spin-off series FORCE WORKS, Tenney has also worked for DC and Image Comics.

Author and cosplayer Candy Keane. Writer of “I’m Going to My First Comic Con!”

Cosplayers from Costumers With A Cause; the Protectors of Lothal Clan, the Northeast Florida chapter of the Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club; and members of Fireteam Titan, a HALO-themed cosplay group.

All of these appearances will be happening against the backdrop of Coliseum’s Roadshow sales event, where Coliseum sells their overstock, scratch-and-dent, and one-of-a-kind comics, books, games, toys, Funko Pops, statues and other collectibles at ever-increasing savings throughout the weekend.

The event will require appropriate measures for the safety of our customers, guests and staff, including masks and social distancing.

For more information, interviews, or graphics, contact John “Moshi” Eberts by phone at 407-761-2732 or e-mail at moshi@coliseumofcomics.com.