Broadway Veteran Writes Book So Kids Can Rock! | River City Live

For a dad who works in show business, the industry shutdowns of 2020 provided a unique opportunity to bring a side project front and center, while connecting with his son and the music they both love. David Weiser wrote a rock-themed picture book for his rock-obsessed five year old, and enlisted some Broadway and music industry heavyweights to help out with companion songs and an audiobook.

Dave spoke to River City Live’s Eden Kendall and told her that at the center of it all was his 5-year-old son Arlen, and his love of rock & roll. He said that he wrote the book to help him connect with the music that he loves, and to let him know that it’s OK to feel some frustration while learning an instrument. The story is simple: guided by a cast of helpful and unlikely creatures, a little boy discovers that his inner monster is the key to learning music. The book introduces fundamental concepts like rhythm and pitch, and provides a basic overview of how keyboard and fretted instruments work. An easy-to-digest tale told in rhyme, it begins with a frustrated child in a bedroom full of instruments, and ends with proper rock n’ roll mayhem, in a cave full of monsters.