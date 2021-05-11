Turning Fear Into Fascination: Why We Need to Protect Sharks | River City Live

Growing up with movies such as Jaws, you can’t help but think that sharks are foe and not friend. Movies, television and pop culture portray this crucial ocean animal as a man killing machine.

Did you know that, in reality, millions of sharks each year are killed by humans?

From shark finning to using body parts to create souvenir or makeup products, humans kill almost 100,000,000 million sharks a year. If they are such a man-eating animal, why does this matter?

The reality is, you are more likely to be struck by lightning than to be bitten or killed by a shark. Shark Angels hopes to bring awareness by presenting people with the real facts about sharks.

To find out more go to https://sharkangels.org/shark-education/.