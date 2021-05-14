A History of First Class Service at Lee & Cates Glass | River City Live

Lee & Cates Glass was founded in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida in 1926 by brothers-in-law Thomas D. Lee Sr. and Raymond H. Cates to service the burgeoning auto glass industry.

We have since grown into a full-service glass company with locations throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

We provide a wide array of residential, commercial, and automotive glass installation, repair, and replacement services.

Today our company is still family-owned and is led by third-generation CEO & President Tom Lee III who runs the company with the same vision, ethics and principals of our founders.

Throughout our company we have many other second, third, and even fourth generation family members helping us deliver on our promise to you…

With Lee & Cates Glass, you’re going to see a BIG difference!