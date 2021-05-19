Protect Your Pet From Creepy Crawlers with Sixth Street Vet | River City Live

The philosophy and goal of Sixth Street Veterinary Hospital is to provide the highest quality of personalized care and friendly service for our clients and our patients. We strive each day to treat every patient exactly as we would treat our own pets — as important family members. We enjoy what we do for a living and we want to learn and grow from our relationships with our patients, their owners, and our community.

As a community service, we help our clients care for pets by providing wellness care and sterilization surgery at reasonable prices, including our Free Vaccines for Life program, which Dr. Harris originated in Northeast Florida in 2008.

Our clinic has expert staff and a well equipped hospital for internal medicine, routine and specialty surgery. Our doctors are especially interested in helping patients with dental problems, skin and eye conditions, and cancer.

To find out more go to sixthstreetvet.com.