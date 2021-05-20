I Have Superpowers! Teaching Kid’s How to Use Their Abilities | River City Live

Mary Beth Perrone, an author and Mindfulness Coach, told River City Live that she has seen an uptick in children dealing with stress and anxiety, especially through the COVID pandemic. “I have never seen a better time or need to teach our children mindfulness, ”she said. Mindfulness is awareness and being present. For this reason, Perrone wrote I HAVE SUPERPOWERS so kids “can learn to tap into the superpower of their breath.” Perrone says that our breath is a powerful tool for a healthier life both mentally and emotionally.

I Have Superpowers follows Zander, a young boy who has challenges controlling his emotions. During his seventh-birthday celebration, Zander screams when his dog swipes his cupcake. After his outburst, Zander’s mom gives him a very powerful present. She teaches him how to use deep breathing to calm down. Once Zander puts the breathing technique into practice, he realizes that he does indeed have a superpower.

Perrone says that breathing techniques enable children to better love themselves, each other, and the Earth. And maybe the dog sometimes too.