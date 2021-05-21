Jax Best Coffee: That Coffee Chic | River City Live

That Coffee Chic (actually pronounced chick) has gained notoriety for the unique name with the normal pronunciation. The fact that Brandy rolls around Yulee, Fernandina and Amelia Island in a camper might have helped with recognition, as well. Her menu and friendly service were probably the exclamation point that had you, our local experts, voting her Jax Best Coffee for the 2nd year in a row. Always on the go, Rance was finally able to catch up with Brandy and her That Coffee Chic truck at an elementary school during their Teacher Appreciation Week.