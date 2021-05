Beauty & The Police Event: Giving Back to Community | River City Live

ROBERT CHANELLE AND HIS BEAUTY INDUSTRY GROUP ARE MAKING EFFORTS TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY WITH A COUPLE OF EVENTS FOCUSED ON YOUTH. THEY PARTNERED WITH THE POLICE ATHLETIC LEAGUE WHERE THEY INFORM TEEN DRIVERS AND THEIR PARENTS CAN DISCUSS THE MANY LEGAL ASPECTS THAT COME WITH THAT PRIVILEGE. THAT WILL BE HELD JUNE 5TH AND THE POLICE ATHLETIC LEAGUE FROM 10AM TO 3PM.

ON JUNE 16TH, THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY GROUP WILL HOST THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY BOWL OUT WHERE SALONS, BARBER SHOPS AND SPAS CAN MEET AT JAX LANES BOWLING CENTER FROM 1 TO 5PM TO RAISE MONEY FOR DANIEL’S KIDS. BOWLING IS NOT A REQUIREMENT TO DONATE OR ATTEND.