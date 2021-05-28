Partly Cloudy icon
89º

River City Live

Tips You Need to Know When Traveling For National Road Trip Day | River City Live

Tags: 
River City Live
Tips For Traveling on National Road trip Day
Tips For Traveling on National Road trip Day

It’s national road trip day and we have some road trip hacks that will make your next voyage in a car easier!

Most of the Memorial Day weekend travelers -- 34 million -- are expected to get on the road again rather than fly, marking a 52% increase in car travel over last year. Top Memorial Day road trip destinations this year include Las Vegas; Orlando; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Denver; and Nashville

Gas is expected to be at its highest price since 2014, although AAA doesn’t anticipate high gas prices to affect travel demand.

The tips you need to know:

  • Hang an iPad off of your car’s sun visor for a makeshift TV monitor.
  • Pack a bag with napkins and plastic utensils to make eating on-the-go that much easier.
  • Take a cereal container, add a trash can liner and voilá! You’ve got a perfectly sized DIY trash bin.
  • Download SitOrSquat, the app that can help you find clean public restrooms when you’re on the road.
  • While you’re at it, download GasBuddy to find the cheapest gas along your route
  • Buy a five-port car charger to keep everyone’s devices powered up.
  • If you’re traveling with kids, avoid the inevitable “Are we there yet?” questions with a laminated travel map. Have your kids trace the route and cross off landmarks as you go!

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.