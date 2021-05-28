Tips You Need to Know When Traveling For National Road Trip Day | River City Live

It’s national road trip day and we have some road trip hacks that will make your next voyage in a car easier!
Most of the Memorial Day weekend travelers -- 34 million -- are expected to get on the road again rather than fly, marking a 52% increase in car travel over last year. Top Memorial Day road trip destinations this year include Las Vegas; Orlando; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Denver; and Nashville
Gas is expected to be at its highest price since 2014, although AAA doesn’t anticipate high gas prices to affect travel demand.
The tips you need to know:
- Hang an iPad off of your car’s sun visor for a makeshift TV monitor.
- Pack a bag with napkins and plastic utensils to make eating on-the-go that much easier.
- Take a cereal container, add a trash can liner and voilá! You’ve got a perfectly sized DIY trash bin.
- Download SitOrSquat, the app that can help you find clean public restrooms when you’re on the road.
- While you’re at it, download GasBuddy to find the cheapest gas along your route
- Buy a five-port car charger to keep everyone’s devices powered up.
- If you’re traveling with kids, avoid the inevitable “Are we there yet?” questions with a laminated travel map. Have your kids trace the route and cross off landmarks as you go!