Jax Best Fried Chicken: Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The name on the side of the truck says it all. Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck was voted by you, our local experts, as Jax Best Fried Chicken. It was an auspicious day for Cory on many levels. Besides receiving his 2nd Jax Best Plaque (BBCT was voted Jax Best Food Truck), it was his birthday and he got engaged! Bawk Bawk was launched less than 5 years ago and has already expanded to a 2nd truck located on the west side and a catering truck. He has a brick and mortar plan in place that will take the chicken experience to an even higher level. They have even brought catfish back to the menu along with the occasional red snapper special. If you haven’t tried Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck, you are missing out!