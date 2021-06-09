Who’s Ready to Roll? at Alt Fix Jax | River City LIve

Anyone that’s ever attempted a pole dancing workout knows that it is much more difficult than it looks. Those who have mastered the technique will tell you that it’s a fun sport that takes fitness to a whole new level.

Similarly, not everyone can roller skate. There’s a learning curve but once you are “rolling along” it’s a calorie burner and sure fire muscle toner.

What happens when the two are merged together? Well…you get Roller Poll. We tried the unique workout out for ourselves!

Roller Poll classes are held Saturday mornings at Alt Fit in Jacksonville Beach . The studio specializes in pole and areal workouts. Co-owner Lorien Anderson says that the response to this new-to Jacksonville sport has been overwhelming.

Learn more about Roller Pole and other classes offered at Alt Fit by visiting www.altfitjax.com