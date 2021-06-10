Fun Father’s Day Destinations for Every Dad with Amy West | River City Live

Fun Things to do in Jax for Every Dad

Father’s Day is approaching and if you are giving a collective sigh trying to figure out what to get Dad, you’re not alone. Dad’s are notoriously hard to shop for, and usually, if they need something, they’ll just buy it. This Father’s Day, instead of giving Dad the same ole same ole, step out of the literal gift box, and give Dad an experience. Instead of dragging him around to all the things you want to do, engage with Dad doing something he enjoys with one of these fun uniquely Jacksonville experiences he’ll always remember.

For the Outdoorsy Dad

Embrace the great outdoors with the Dad who loves all things nature. Head to Hanna Park in Atlantic Beach for camping, hiking, or biking in Hanna Park. Spend a perfect day hunting for shells, or kayaking, whatever you get into, it’s sure to be an adventure. Alternatively you can head to Huguenot Memorial Park, one of the few beaches in North Florida where you can still drive on the beach. Leave early on holidays, it fills up fast, and pay attention to those tides. More than a few cars have been swallowed up in the past.

Ad

DIY Dad

Get hands on and create with Dad! Take an art class at Atlantic Beach Arts Market and make memories exploring a new medium. Brush up on your painting skills with oil and watercolor classes, make your own planter with macrame workshops, or explore new skills with techniques like alcohol and ink. After, head across the street to the Mayport Walls to grab some creative selfies with the breathtaking murals.

Spirited Dad

Get to know our local distilleries and head to a tasting with Dad. Manifest Distillery situated in downtown Jacksonville invites visitors in for a tour and tasting. Choose from Gin, Vodka, and Whiskey, and Coffee liquor. While you’re there, buy Dad his favorite bottle as a gift to remember the experience.

While you’re out exploring, head to the beaches and visit the new home of Grey Matter Distillery, the first Craft Distillery in Jacksonville (founded in 2014). Get a taste of their ever popular Carve Vodka and Live Oak Whiskey in this brand new tasting room.

Ad

Foodie

Don’t let Dad get hangry! Fill up at V Pizza, arguably the best pizza in town. Top of the line, imported ingredients, and artisan wood fired craft come together in a flavor profile all their own. Pair with a tasty beverage from Flask and Cannon, the Hand Crafted cocktail bar that operates synergistically with their beach location.

Looking for something a bit finer? Impress your Father with reservations at Doro, one of Jacksonville’s finest dining establishments. Located in Neptune Beach, this intimate destination has ambiance and delectable dishes. It’s certain to become a favorite.

Sporty Dad

Let Dad geek out over the impressive exhibitions at the Brumos Collection. Celebrate the automotive industry through the history of racing with interactive displays, and untold stories.

Ad

If you’re looking for a bit more action, head to an All Elite Wrestling show! Based here in Jacksonville, AEW Wrestling is a new league of professional wrestling that’s gaining fans by the droves! See them on live TV, Youtube, or Live in person. Performing at Daily’s Place, grab your tickets before they go on tour!

For the Dad Who Has Everything

Grab Dad a signed copy of “100 Things to do in Jacksonville Before You Die”, and ask him what he’d like to do! Find it at your local bookstore and online at www.100thingsjax.com

Find more great ideas like these at www.amywesttravel.com