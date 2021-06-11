Partly Cloudy icon
91º

River City Live

Celebrate Father’s Day at St. Augustine Distillery | River City Live

Tags: 
River City Live
Celebrate Father's Day at St. Augustine Distillery | River City Live
Celebrate Father's Day at St. Augustine Distillery | River City Live

Looking for a cool experience for dad? Or maybe just a smooth glass of bourbon or rum?

St. Augustine Distillery has been crafting alcohol locally since 2013. Their goal is to provide quality products for the city of St. Augustine and to give back to the community. Their alcohol is hand bottled by real people who are passionate about what they do. Everything is distilled at the source and captures the taste and flavors of Florida.

Along with sipping and tasting their products, they now have a new experience where you can bottle your own bourbon. If you are interested in a tour or to bottle your own bourbon (or give the gift to dad) you can scan the code below or head to stagustinedistillery.com:

Must be 21 or older to enter site.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.