Kitchen Hacks: Banana Bacon & Jell-O Grapes | River City Live

Banana bacon?! No, you aren’t hearing things. Banana bacon is the latest vegan-friendly craze to hit the Internet and of course we had to try it. We also brought back an old favorite: Jell-O grapes. If banana bacon isn’t your cup of tea, Jell-O grapes will surely be a hit with the entire family.

For Jell-O grapes: Buy your favorite Jell-O or Sugar Free Jell-O packet, gallon Ziploc bags, and grapes at your local grocery store. Mark recommends the orange or cherry flavored as they were a favorite in his home. Wet the grapes and place inside a gallon Ziploc bag. Pour 2/3rds of the Jell-O mix into the bag and then shake the bag to coat all of the grapes (something the kids will love to do!). Place in your freezer and they will be ready to eat in a few hours. Want to sneak a taste? You can also try them before they go in the freezer, however, Mark says they are 1000x better frozen.

For banana bacon:

Ad

2 Ripe Banana Peels (not green!)

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup (we added more for taste!)

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp oil (for the pan)

1. Prepare the banana peels! Remove the peels from the bananas and tear into about 4 strips per banana. Use a spoon to lightly scrape off the white inside part of the banana peel leaving just the peel.

2. Create the marinade! Mix together the soy sauce, maple syrup, smoked paprika, and garlic powder in a bowl. Place the banana peels inside the bowl and let them sit for 10 minutes. Make sure the peels are fully coated.

3. Cook the bacon! After the peels have marinated, pour the oil into a large skillet or frying pan over medium heat. When hot, add the peels and fry for a couple minutes on each side or until they are golden. Once they are cooked, remove from the pan and place on a paper towel to drain. Enjoy!