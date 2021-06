June 15 is National Megalodon Day. Our friend Lance Lovell, aka the Digger Dude, joined us to talk about the monstrous prehistoric sharks.

He brought numerous fossils with him and discussed what the giant sea creatures ate, when they lived, and when they died out as a species.

To learn more, follow Lance on Facebook at The Digger Dude. In addition to collecting fossils, Lance restores copper cookware and will be back with us next week to talk about the increasing demand he is seeing.