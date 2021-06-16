Jacksonville’s Vibrant Skating Community | River City Live

As with many physical activities, roller skating reached an all time high during the pandemic. One local woman, Sutherland Beever has made it her goal to make finding places to skate, and communities to skate with even easier for those wanting to get rolling.

Sutherland told us that we have a “vibrant skating scene in Jacksonville. " She said that “traditionally speaking, parents would take their kids to a roller rink maybe for a birthday party once or twice a year, but nowadays I’m meeting more and more parents/adults who are buying their own skates! There are three rinks in town (Skate City, Skate Station Mandarin and Skate Station OP) that all have skating sessions specifically for adults! I personally teach a 45 minute lesson at Skate Station Mandarin for only $5 before their adult night the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month! The lesson starts at 6:30 pm and the skating session starts at 7:15. If you’ve been watching some TikTok or IG videos and would like to try your hand at roller skating at skate parks, Jax also has a local CIB (Community in Bowls) chapter! We rent out a private skate park in Atlantic Beach 2 days each week just for roller skaters.”

Sutherland also let us know that she organizes other skating related events, such as roll outs, skate maintenance clinics, and workshops to teach newer skaters the basics and also how to start dancing on their roller skates, in addition to private lessons. Her next beginner workshop is on July 25th from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Skate Station Mandarin! She says that “unlike other sports and hobby’s there is no direct competition. People in the skating community want to see other people skating and succeeding!”

Learn more about her and her classes at SutherlandSkates on Social Media (facebook, IG, TikTok) or sutherlandsskateco.org.