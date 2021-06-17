The Ultimate Summer Bucket List: Free & Cheap Things to Do in Jacksonville | River City Live

Our friends from Jacksonville Mom stopped by the studio to share their summer bucket lists. Let’s face, summers can get overwhelming for parents when kids are constantly complaining that they are bored. Jacksonville Mom created a great list of activities and the best part many of them are free!

Head to the Beach: It’s not summer in Florida without a trip to the beach. Grab some sunscreen and your favorite beach toys, and have some fun!

Head to a Museum

Catch a Free (or cheap) Show, Movie or Concert

Get Hooked on Books with a Free Story Time

Learn Something New at a Free Class or Workshop

Explore the Outdoors

Get Some Free (or Cheap) Food

For the full detailed list of activities visit Jacksonville Mom: https://jacksonvillemom.com/in-around-jax/things-to-do/summer-bucket-list-free-cheap-things-to-do/