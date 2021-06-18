Comedian Greg Morton is Performing at The Comedy Zone This Weekend | River City Live

At age 16, Greg Morton got first job at a local department store, as a P.A. announcer. That same voice that grabbed the attention of shoppers, recently wowed judges, on the season 14 premier of America’s Got Talent. Howie Mandel said, “I can’t believe there isn’t a banner with your name on it in Vegas,” and called him a one-man variety show!

After 35 years of entertaining audiences worldwide, opening for Celine Dion, Harry Connick Jr. and Luther Vandross at Radio City Music Hall – appearing on Just for Laughs, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, Comic’s Unleashed, and his own Dry Bar Comedy Special, he’s here to perform for you tonight.

Ladies and gentlemen, Greg Morton!

