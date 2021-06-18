Hip Hop artist Kevin Gates returns to Jacksonville with a supporting group of acts that will make for a festival like atmosphere. The event features food trucks and other vendors and will a family friendly event. Tickets could be the perfect Father’s Day or Gemini baby gift. It goes down at Tailgaters Jacksonville just outside of TIAA Bank Stadium. Rance dropped by Rekonekt Riverside to chat with promoter Chris Cantillo about the festival.
Kevin Gates & Friends Concert in Jacksonville | River City Live
