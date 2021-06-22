Jax Best Dog Park: Brewhound Dog Park + Bar

Dog owners in Neptune Beach and throughout Jacksonville have spoken and this year’s Jax Best Dog Park is Brew Hound!
Owners Jason Underwood and Lauren Wyckoff love dogs, the outdoors , coffee, local beer and their community. “So,” they say ‚”we put our loves together: dogs ,drinks, the great outdoors and that’s pretty much our dream trifecta”
Located at 1848 Kings Cir S, Brew Hound allows owners and their furry canine friends a chance to mingle. The park/pub hosts numerous pet rescue events and donates regularly to pet friendly causes.
Learn more at https://www.brew-hound.com/