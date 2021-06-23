The temperatures are on the rise and if you are heading to the beach for some relief this summer, here are some beach accessories that will make your summer weekend!

Cabana Life Sun Protective Beachwear

Cabana Life is co-founded by a local skin cancer survivor (Melissa lives in Ponte Vedra Beach with her family). The women-owned business is on a mission to eradicate skin cancer with fashionable UPF 50+ designs for the entire family You can find their selection locally at West Marine & Dillard’s at the Town Center as well as the Surf Shop at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club. In honor of their 15th anniversary this year they are celebrating with some exciting promotions and launches June-July. Shop these special announcements & deals online at cabanalife.com.

Wallaroo Hats

Wallaroo Hats is a woman-owned company based in Boulder, Colorado. They offer a vast collection of high-quality, stylish sun protective hats for women, men, and children. Wallaroo is committed to the elimination of skin cancer and donates 1% of its profits each year to skin cancer research, education, and prevention. The hats featured on River City Live are the Wallaroo Scrunchie, the Palm Beach and the Carkella Victoria. They are all packable and offer UPF 50+ sun protection. Wallaroohats.com

Toptote Hat Clip

You know what’s annoying about hats?? The commitment that comes with wearing one. To wear, or not to wear- that is the question! Now you can FINALLY carry and travel with your hat, hands-free. The clips come in different styles and materials. They feature a 3/8″ hex clasp opening that attaches to most handbag straps. A high-powered magnet closure secures your hat for easy on-the-go. lindsayalbanese.com

Business and Pleasure Co. Cooler Bag

Whether you’re heading out for a day at the beach, a picnic in the park or a BBQ in your backyard, enjoying an ice-cold beverage on a hot day is an absolute must. The Business

and Pleasure Company’s Premium Coolers will help you perfect your ultimate all-day summer set up, keeping your food and drinks cold and crisp, from sunrise to sunset. They are made from B&PCo’s staple vintage look Premium Beach Umbrella canvas that is treated with water, mold and UV coatings and an eco-friendly, printed lining and stylish leather handles to help extend its good looks and function for years to come. Businessandpleasureco.com

The Beach Glass Outdoor Drinkware

The Caribbean Beach glass is the newest addition to Beachware’s line of outdoor drinkware. These acrylic drinking glasses are extremely durable, dishwasher safe and BPA free. They are Ideal for beer, margaritas, wine, water, juices. Safe for use at the beach, picnics, camping and they hold more than 12 ozs of your favorite beverage. thebeachglass.com