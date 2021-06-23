Opulence Firm awards Local Students with Scholarships | River City Live

Janay White launched her credit university with an eye on teaching people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds how to build and maintain positive credit profiles. If a person has suffered a hiccup, she is a go to confidante to help with their credit recovery. Her team recently partnered with the Duval County School Board to create scholarship opportunities for seniors about to embark on the next chapter of their educational lives.

She, along with members of her team and the school board, dropped by the River City Live set to present $1000 checks to Ogechi Jones and Favin Greer.